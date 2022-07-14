NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 13-year-old superfan of the Nashville Soccer Club will get his wish granted on Sunday, thanks to a partnership between Nashville SC and Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee.

Colby is a boy who was born with a congenital heart disease, which he has needed multiple open-heart surgeries for as well as a number of doctors appointments.

Even while facing these challenges, Colby began playing soccer at a young age and has only grown more passionate about it.

The teen dreams about participating in professional soccer as he gets older and wanted a professional soccer experience for his wish, making Nashville SC the ideal partner to make it come true!

The wish experience began in June when General Manager Mike Jacobs offered Colby a one-day contract to join Nashville SC. He was able to meet his new teammates and the coaching staff, take part in a film session and join them for drills and training.

The next day he was able to get a full tour of the Nashville SC main office and GEODIS Park.

The experience will conclude at the home match against Los Angeles FC on Sunday, July 17 where he will be a special guest!