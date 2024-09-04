13-year-old hit by car stresses the importance of pedestrian safety

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — As the school year kicks off, safety in school zones is becoming an urgent concern especially after 13-year-old Drake Morse was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike home from middle school.

Drake, who is used to biking home from school, experienced a scary moment on Tuesday when he was hit at a crosswalk near Nolensville Elementary School.

“I was just coming up this hill right over here. The whole street right there is backed up. And I don't know why, but I just made the assumption that the other side was also clogged up,” Drake said.

On this occasion, Drake did not activate the crosswalk safety lights or follow other precautionary measures, such as wearing a helmet or walking his bike across the street.

“I could have worn a helmet, I could have clicked the button, and I could have walked my bike across the street, which I just realized that that's actually a law,” he admitted.

Drake's parents, Dylan and Corrine Morse, have consistently stressed road safety to their son, but the rules were overlooked on this day. They are now using their experience to advocate for increased awareness among both drivers and children.

“I just want to make sure that people know when you're in front of a school, and even if people are stopped the other way, pay attention. You don't know these kids. They are. They're between, you know, eight and 15, maybe riding their bikes, not always making the best judgments,” Corrine said.

Nolensville Police reported that Drake’s incident is one of three involving children hit or nearly hit by vehicles in the past year. This alarming trend highlights the critical need for all road users to exercise caution, especially in school zones.

The Morse family remains grateful that Drake escaped serious injury, and they commend the town’s efforts to enhance safety.

They urge the community to play a proactive role in ensuring the streets remain safe for everyone.

The collision between the vehicle and 13-year-old Drake is still under investigation.

