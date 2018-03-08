13-Year-Old Nashville Student Arrested In School Threat

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 13-year-old Metro Nashville student has been arrested after police say he emailed a threat to his school’s principal.
Metro Nashville Police said the Dupont Hadley Middle School student sent an anonymous email on February 25 threatening to “shoot up the school.”
Detectives traced the email back to an account registered to his mother.
He was interviewed by police Wednesday night and reportedly admitted to sending the email, saying he did it on a dare from online gaming friends.
He was booked at Juvenile Court on a charge of making a false report of an emergency, which is a felony.