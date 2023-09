FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Friday night, Manchester Police dispatched to a shooting in front of Westwood Elementary School, where a 13-year-old was shot.

The 13-year-old was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital. According to officials, the individual is in critical but stable condition.

A 14-year-old has been detained for the shooting.

This is a developing story and we will update as we have more information.