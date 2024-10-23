14-year-old killed, three injured in car crash in Murfreesboro on Tuesday morning

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 14-year-old was killed and three others were injured in a car crash in Murfreesboro on Tuesday.

Murfreesboro Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Kingdom Dr. at 11:04 a.m.

The front seat passenger in the Audi A4 sedan died at the scene.

The 16-year-old driver and another 14-year-old back seat passenger were taken to Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital and then Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital.

The 47-year-old driver of an Acura MDX utility vehicle was also taken to Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford as well.

These three are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The teens are Blackman High School students and were returning to school after attending a state volleyball tournament at Rockvale High School.

According to police, a preliminary investigation suggested that the driver of the Acura was attempting to turn left onto Veterans Parkway in the path of the Audi.

