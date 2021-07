NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A total of 15 people were displaced from the Stone Ridge Apartments after it was damaged in a fire.

The apartment building on the 500 block of Piccadilly Row caught fire Thursday evening.

Nashville Fire Department officials say all residents got out of the building safely. But two firefighters were transported to the hospital as a precaution. Debris fell on one and another was transported for exertion, officials say.