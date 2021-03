MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 15-year-old injured in a shooting at the Baymont Inn & Suites in Murfreesboro in late February has died.

Murfreesboro Police officers said the teen boy was found shot inside a room at the hotel on Armory Drive. on FEb. 28.

The victim and four other people were inside the room when the shooting happened, police said. Deshawn Wells, 18, was charged with attempted homicide in the case and remains in jail.