NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teenager has been arrested after holding a man at gunpoint overnight.

Metro Nashville Police Department say that the 15-year-old suspect was driving a stolen SUV, before he robbed a man at gunpoint on Whispering Hills Drive.

According to police, the stolen vehicle is believed to be connected to other robberies and carjackings.

No other information is available at this time.