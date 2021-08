A 15-year-old was injured in a shooting outside a McDonald's on Harding Place in Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police officials say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.

They're searching for the suspect vehicle, a two-door gray Dodge Challenger. Police say the victim and those in the Challenger were using the lot as a meeting place.

Anyone with information on the car or the shooting was asked to call police at 615-742-7463.