15-year-old shot by security guard while breaking into cars in a parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 15-year-old was shot by a security guard while breaking into cars in a parking lot with two other individuals on Saturday.

The three individuals were breaking into cars in the parking lot at the corner of 3rd Avenue and Elm Street when a security guard confronted them.

They drove towards the guard in a blue Hyundai, and according to police it appears the car struck the guard, and while he was on the hood he pulled his firearm and fired at the driver.

All three suspects fled before officers located the 15-year-old in a nearby alley and rendered him aid.

This is a developing story. We will update you as soon as we have more information.

