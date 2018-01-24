15-Year-Old Shot, Killed On Brookway Drive

16-Year-Old Wanted

5:48 AM, Jan 24, 2018
Kevon Mayberry, age 16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 15-year-old was fatally shot outside of his home, and police said they're searching for a 16-year-old who's wanted in the case.

Authorities identified the teen who was killed as 15-year-old Thomas Howard.

They confirmed they're searching for 16-year-old Kevon Mayberry. Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

