15th Annual Christmas Toy & Clothing Drive in Franklin kicks off

Posted at 6:04 AM, Nov 21, 2022
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a simple way to make Christmas merry and bright for someone in need.

Right now, you can donate to the Franklin Firefighters' 15th Annual Christmas Toy and Clothing drive!

More than 300 kids across Williamson County need your help to get gifts under the tree this year.

You can find those needs hanging on displays outside all Franklin fire stations, in Franklin Fire Headquarters and in Macy's at Cool Springs Galleria.

All you have to do is buy the item on the card and return it unwrapped with the card attached to a fire station or Macy's by December 5th.

