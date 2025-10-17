16 workers killed in Tennessee plant explosion remembered as investigation continues

One week after an unexplained explosion claimed 16 lives at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant, the community continues to mourn while learning more about the victims who perished in the tragedy.

The entire AES campus remains closed as investigators work to determine what caused the deadly blast. The company says it is focused on supporting employees and their families during the work stoppage and beyond.

Among those killed were 50-year-old Reyna Gillahan, a wife and grandmother who loved being outdoors, and 28-year-old Rachel Woodall, who had just celebrated her birthday. Also lost were 26-year-old Lateisha Mays, whose family says she had so much more to give, and 37-year-old Jeremy Moore, whose cousin is raising money to help with family needs.

The victims also included 52-year-old Jason Adams, remembered for his smile and warm hugs, and 52-year-old Melissa Stanford, described as a strong woman who was "a rock" to her loved ones. James Cook, 56, was known as someone who would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it.

Billy Baker, 59, was among those lost in the explosion. His lifelong friend, Bobby Hipshire, remembers him fondly.

"A great ole, big ole happy go lucky big teddy bear, everybody knew him, everybody loved him," Hipshire said.

Baker's funeral is scheduled for tomorrow. Officials have identified 14 of the 16 victims through Rapid DNA testing.

The small community has rallied together through prayer services, meals and vigils, proving that even in heartbreak, hope and faith remain strong.

Dave Campbell with the Hickman County Times has set up a GoFundMe where all proceeds will be given to the families of the 16 victims. The fundraiser has raised more than $40,000 of its $50,000 goal.

"As I've been covering this, my question was just is anybody taking care of the families in this way? I decided to start a Go Fund Me and it's grown beyond," Campbell said. "I feel like I'm out of depths with it, I really do."

Campbell says people from Texas involved in the Uvalde tragedy have even reached out to donate.

Accurate Energetic Systems and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee have also established a fund to support families and workers impacted by the explosion.

"Our hearts are shattered by the loss of 16 beloved colleagues, and our deepest condolences go out to every family, friend, and community member affected by this unimaginable tragedy," said Wendell Stinson, CEO of Accurate Energetic Systems. "It is important that the families of those we lost, and our surviving employees, have the resources they need to navigate this incredibly difficult time. We are committed to standing by them."

Contributions will be used to offer long-term support, including counseling services for AES employees and surviving family members. Funds will be distributed through trusted nonprofit and faith-based organizations operating in Humphreys and Hickman Counties.

Those wishing to donate can visit www.cfmt.org/AES to learn how to help support the families and community members affected by the tragedy.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.