NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Police have arrested a 16-year-old girl for the murder of a 74-year-old man.

Wednesday, investigators charged Myeisha Brown with criminal homicide in the death of Ruxin Wang.

Officers say Wang went outside his Claiborne Street home on November 9 around 4:00 p.m. to retrieve a trash can when shots were fired.

Witnesses reported seeing several young people run from the scene.

Police say their investigation led them to name Brown as the alleged gunman.