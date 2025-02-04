16-year-old arrested for bringing handgun to Stratford High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police say a 16-year-old student from Stratford STEM Magnet School was arrested overnight and charged with bringing a gun to school.

Police say a student came forward on Monday saying another student had a handgun in the bathroom at school last week.

The student said he was taking selfies in the bathroom when the 16-year-old asked to take a picture with him. The student says the 16-year-old then pulled a handgun out of his backpack and posed for pictures with it.

It's unclear why the student waited to tell police about what happened.

Police say the 16-year-old was quickly identified thanks to the photos and was arrested overnight. They say he had a BB gun with him at the time but no handgun.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.