16-Year-Old Arrested For Carrying Stolen Gun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 16-year-old was arrested for carrying a stolen revolver.
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department said the 16-year-old was found with a .22 caliber revolver that had been stolen from a gun store in Mt. Juliet during a burglary.
The teen was taken into custody Friday night. Reports stated an officer spotted the teen around 8 p.m. on 40th Avenue North near Clifton Avenue. The teen allegedly picked up his pace when he saw police.
When police interacted with the teen, the officer found the gun in the teen’s front pocket of his pants.
The arrest was made without incident, and authorities confirmed federal ATF agents were notified about the stolen gun’s recovery.