16 Year Old Arrested For Killing Another Teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A teenager was arrested Saturday for the fatal shooting of another teenager in South Nashville.

Police said 16-year-old Jazmine Wheeler shot Jose Guiterrez, also 16, on January 15th. Guiterrez was taken by private vehicle to Southern Hills Medical Center at 1:15 that morning with a gunshot wound to the head. He was then transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Before the shooting detectives said Gutierrez, Wheeler and several others were driving around looking for vehicles to burglarize. Wheeler allegedly said that while at the Arbor Knoll Apartments, she was handing Gutierrez a gun from the back seat when it went off, shooting Gutierrez in the head.

Wheeler was being held in juvenile detention.