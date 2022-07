NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 16-year-old has been arrested for the shooting death of a 55-year-old man at Crestview Apartments in June.

On June 29, Metro Nashville Police Department reported that the man was found dead in the parking lot on Thompson Place.

Police arrested David Guerra-Guzman in the shooting, as well as another 16-year-old for evidence tampering.