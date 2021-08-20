Watch
16-year-old boy critically injured in Nashville shooting

The shooting happened Thursday night just north of Nashville
Brady Headington - NewsChannel 5
A 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting late Thursday night.
Posted at 2:25 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 03:25:28-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 16-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after a shooting just north of Nashville Thursday night.

It happened outside the The Paddock at Grandview Apartments on Scruggs Lane at about 11:30p.m. Thursday.

At this point, police aren't sure what led up to the moments the teenager was shot, but they said his injuries are critical. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators tell us there were witnesses to the shooitng, but none are coming forward with information on what happened.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

