16-year-old charged with homicide for fatal stabbing of his mother's boyfriend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 16-year-old Blake Grier has been charged with criminal homicide for a fatal stabbing on Saturday.

According to Metro Police, Grier fatally stabbed his mother's boyfriend Timothy Jones, 43, inside their apartment on Shire Drive.

Investigation from Homicide Unit Detective Russ Thompson shows that Grier just returned to the apartment with his mother when he ran to the kitchen and grabbed a knife.

His mother reported that he had been acting out over the past week and went to a neighbor's house to call police. She then saw Grier run from the apartment.

When she returned to check on her boyfriend, she found Jones bleeding from several stab wounds.

Jones died shortly after arriving to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Police found Grier in a nearby wooded area and subsequently arrested.

He has been interviewed at police headquarters and is booked at Juvenile Court.