16-year-old driver arrested after jumping out of stolen truck on Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 16-year-old driver was arrested Saturday night after he jumped out of a moving, stolen 2019 Ford Raptor pickup truck on Dickerson Pike at Ben Allen Road.

Officers attempted to stop the teen who drove a short distance before officers successfully deployed spike strips. He then jumped out of the moving vehicle which continued down a steep embankment. After a brief foot pursuit, the teen was taken into custody.

At the time of his arrest, the teen was in possession of a key fob belonging to a Jeep Wagoneer that had also been reported stolen. The investigation continues into his possible involvement in other crimes, including robbery.

The teen is charged in Juvenile Court with theft of a motor vehicle and evading arrest.