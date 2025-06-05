16-year-old in critical condition, shot in apartment while teens were handling guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after he was shot inside a Donelson apartment Wednesday afternoon.

Metro Police say four teens were playing with guns at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Elm Hill Pike around 5 p.m. when a single shot was fired from a pistol, hitting one of the teens. An adult in a nearby apartment unit heard the gunshot and called 911.

One of the teens ran from the scene with three guns, ditching them in the woods nearby, according to Metro Police. The teen who ran from the scene is still missing.

Two of the other teens involved in the incident stayed behind and were interviewed by detectives.

The 16-year-old victim remains in the hospital.

