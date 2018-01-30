16-Year-Old Reported Missing In Hickman County

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. - Officials in Hickman County have asked the public’s help in locating a teenager reported missing.

Sheriff’s officials said 16-year-old Teagan Rochelle was reported missing by her mother on January 28.

She had been at a friend’s house on Highway 50 East, just outside of Centerville, earlier that evening.

A witness reported seeing Teagan get into a white, 2-door convertible with a black top. The witness could not see who was driving but described the person as a young teenage male with dark hair and glasses.

Authorities said the car possibly has damage to the passenger front fender.

She was last seen wearing a black Suicide Silence shirt with zebra print shorts and a pair of maroon high top Converse.

Anyone with any information was asked to call Hickman County Dispatch at (931)729-6146/