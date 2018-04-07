16-Year-Old Shot In Wave Pool Parking Lot

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 16-year-old girl showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police said the teen walked into Southern Hills Medical Center around 11 p.m. Friday with a gunshot wound to her neck. They added she was being uncooperative with Youth Services detectives.
Limited information from the victim led authorities to gather that she had been in the parking lot of the wave pool in Nashville with a large group of juveniles.
A fight reportedly broke out, and a shot was fired. It's believed the victim was not involved in the fight. Officials said she was hit by the stray bullet.
She was transferred to Skyline Medical Center in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation remained ongoing.