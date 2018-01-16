16-Year-Old Shot, Killed In South Nashville Shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 16-year-old Glincliff High School student died after being shot in the head in South Nashville.

According to Metro Nashville Police officials, the shooting happened Monday morning around 1 a.m.

Jose Gutierrez was reportedly shot when he was sitting in a car in South Nashville. He was taken to Southern Hills Medical Center by private vehicle at 1:15 a.m. Monday.

Gutierrez and a female friend were quickly dropped off, but a male and two females in the car then drove away.

Detectives were told that someone in the car was mishandling a pistol when it went off, striking Gutierrez. However, that account had not yet been corroborated, since the male and two females in the car had not been located.

Anyone knowing the identities of the young persons in the vehicle and/or their whereabouts was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Officials with the Metro Nashville Public Schools released the following statement: