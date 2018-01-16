16-Year-Old Shot, Killed In South Nashville Shooting
5:34 PM, Jan 16, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 16-year-old Glincliff High School student died after being shot in the head in South Nashville.
According to Metro Nashville Police officials, the shooting happened Monday morning around 1 a.m.
Jose Gutierrez was reportedly shot when he was sitting in a car in South Nashville. He was taken to Southern Hills Medical Center by private vehicle at 1:15 a.m. Monday.
Gutierrez and a female friend were quickly dropped off, but a male and two females in the car then drove away.
Detectives were told that someone in the car was mishandling a pistol when it went off, striking Gutierrez. However, that account had not yet been corroborated, since the male and two females in the car had not been located.
Anyone knowing the identities of the young persons in the vehicle and/or their whereabouts was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Officials with the Metro Nashville Public Schools released the following statement:
Metro Schools’ staff, teachers and students are deeply saddened to learn the victim of a tragic accident in Nashville was one of our tenth-grade students at Glencliff High School. The bright young man had a promising future and will be missed by everyone who knew him at Glencliff. Principal Cliff Wilson said the student had no behavior incidents at school and was a member of the soccer team. We will have counselors available to students at the school when we resume classes and as needed. The entire Metro Schools’ community extends our sympathy to his family and all who loved him during this heartbreaking time.