16-year-old shot three times and killed, 18-year-old responsible charged with murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday night in Hermitage, a 16-year-old was shot multiple times and killed.
Police say the 18-year-old responsible is Raphael Jobehdari. He has been taken into custody and charged with the murder of Zepplenin Phillips, the 16-year-old who died.
The shooting happened near Phillips' Hallborough Way home, police say. SWAT officers executed a search warrant at Jobehdari's house. They believe the motive involved an anticipated gun sale, as they recovered firearms while searching Jobehdari's home.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update the story if we learn anything new, as police are still investigating the incident.
