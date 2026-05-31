17-year-old arrested after deadly head-on crash on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are investigating after a wrong way crash killed a driver in Nashville.

It happened on Briley Parkway near Mile Marker 22 at 4:25 a.m. Saturday morning.

Metro Police say a 17-year-old was driving a Ford F-150 in the wrong direction when they hit another driver head on.

66-year-old Alan Roncone was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The 17-year-old was treated for minor injuries and was immediately arrested.

They're now being charged with vehicular homicide.

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