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17-year-old arrested after deadly head-on crash on Briley Parkway

17-year-old in custody after a crash on Briley Parkway that killed a 66-year-old man Saturday morning
police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are investigating after a wrong way crash killed a driver in Nashville.

It happened on Briley Parkway near Mile Marker 22 at 4:25 a.m. Saturday morning.

Metro Police say a 17-year-old was driving a Ford F-150 in the wrong direction when they hit another driver head on.

66-year-old Alan Roncone was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The 17-year-old was treated for minor injuries and was immediately arrested.
They're now being charged with vehicular homicide.

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101st Airborne veterans get Purple Hearts years after an insider attack

As we honor those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice, it is also heartening to see the military right a wrong. Chris Davis brings us the moving story of a Purple Heart ceremony two decades in the making. It's worth a watch.

A heartfelt thanks to all who bravely serve.

- Carrie Sharp

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