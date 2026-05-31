17-year-old arrested after deadly head-on crash on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are investigating after a wrong way crash killed a driver in Nashville.
It happened on Briley Parkway near Mile Marker 22 at 4:25 a.m. Saturday morning.
Metro Police say a 17-year-old was driving a Ford F-150 in the wrong direction when they hit another driver head on.
66-year-old Alan Roncone was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
The 17-year-old was treated for minor injuries and was immediately arrested.
They're now being charged with vehicular homicide.
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As we honor those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice, it is also heartening to see the military right a wrong. Chris Davis brings us the moving story of a Purple Heart ceremony two decades in the making. It's worth a watch.
A heartfelt thanks to all who bravely serve.
- Carrie Sharp