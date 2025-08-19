Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17-year-old arrested at Maplewood High after a loaded handgun was found in his backpack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 17-year-old has been arrested after a loaded handgun was found in his backpack at Maplewood High School.

The school located it as he went through the Evolv detection system upon arrival into the building. He denied ownership and refused to answer questions about how he came into possession of the weapon.

The teen was charged with bringing a gun on school property and juvenile weapon possession.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

