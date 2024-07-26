17-year-old boy shot and killed in an overnight shooting in Old Hickory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in an overnight shooting on Friday.
According to police, the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. near Bryan Street in Old Hickory. He has been identified as 17-year-old Caleb Womack by his girlfriend and family.
Police say the shooting may have been a possible drive-by. We will update as information comes in.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com).
