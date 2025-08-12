17-year-old fatally shot in Spring Hill apartment complex parking lot; sister says he'll always be remembered

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot multiple times and killed outside a Spring Hill apartment complex.

Family members have identified the victim as 17-year-old Jayden Harris, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Grand Reserve apartments on Sunday night.

"I pray for them," said Makayla Redmond, the victim's sister, after learning about her brother's death.

Redmond described her brother as her best friend and someone who brought joy to those around him.

"He was full of life. He was crazy, he was funny. He always kept a smile on his face, like he was never sad, never mad. He always smiled," Redmond said. "He's always in a good mood. He likes music. He likes to dance, he was crazy."

According to Redmond, Harris had graduated early from Spring Hill High School and aspired to become a barber before his life was cut short.

Spring Hill police responded to reports of a shooting at the Grand Reserve apartments, where they discovered the teenager with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Redmond said she saw a Facebook post from police about the shooting and immediately had a concerning feeling.

"Something just told me to text my brother, make sure he was okay, because I knew, as soon as I seen the name of the apartments, I knew, like, the people that stayed out there. So, I texted him immediately. I'm like, yo like, are you okay? It didn't go through," Redmond said.

She later learned the victim was her brother Jayden.

Police say the shooter fled the scene in a blue sedan and has not yet been apprehended. No suspects have been identified as of now.

"It's important because, you know, stuff happens like that every day. I don't want it to happen nobody else. It's not fair," Redmond said about the importance of finding the shooter.

Authorities say they are pursuing strong leads and collecting evidence. Detectives are interviewing potential witnesses and gathering physical evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can submit anonymous tips on the city of Spring Hill's website.

This story was reported on-air and written by Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.