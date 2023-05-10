Watch Now
17-year-old girl critically injured in shooting on Atkins Drive

Posted at 10:53 AM, May 10, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 17-year-old girl was shot early Wednesday morning at a residence in the 3000 block of Atkins Drive.

Police arrived at the home around 4:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the teenager had been shot by a male suspect.

The teen was transported from the scene to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Early investigations show that the teen and the suspect are not related. Domestic violence and youth services are actively investigating the cause of this shooting.

A suspect is not in custody at this time.

No further information is available.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.

