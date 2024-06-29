Watch Now
News

Actions

17-year-old in critical condition after shooting near a Nashville Taco Bell

metrocrash.jpeg
WTVF
metrocrash.jpeg
Posted at 5:49 PM, Jun 29, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police say a 17-year-old was shot and is in critical condition after a meet up with another car in a Taco Bell parking lot.

The meeting took place on Edmonson Pike in Nashville. Police say the victim drove across a patch of land and into the side of a market building.

Active leads are being pursued — at this time we do not have any more information.

This is a breaking news situation and we will update you as soon as we hear more from officials.

This club witnessed the early days of the AIDS crisis and decided to do something about it.

Amidst their own grief and facing hatred these gentlemen worked to save lives. Forrest Sanders brings us a history lesson that's ripple effects are still evident across Nashville.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community