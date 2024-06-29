17-year-old in critical condition after shooting near a Nashville Taco Bell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police say a 17-year-old was shot and is in critical condition after a meet up with another car in a Taco Bell parking lot.

The meeting took place on Edmonson Pike in Nashville. Police say the victim drove across a patch of land and into the side of a market building.

Active leads are being pursued — at this time we do not have any more information.

This is a breaking news situation and we will update you as soon as we hear more from officials.