17-year-old murder suspect moved to adult court in the death of Macon County teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New developments in the death of Macon County teen Trinity Bostic, the teenager whose remains were found in Hendersonville just 5 days after she was reported missing.

A judge has ruled the 17-year-old accused of killing her, will be tried as an adult.

Fernando Perales Mejia will have his case moved to adult court. We're told he'll be housed and handled by the sheriff's office and not the juvenile justice system from this point forward.

Phone records showed Mejia and Bostic were together the day she went missing back on June 29th in Macon County. Police say a trash worker found the 17-year-old girl's body in Hendersonville on July 3, less than a week later.

According to police, her remains were found near State Route 386 and New Shackle Island Road which is about 45 miles from Lafayette where she lived.

An autopsy revealed she was shot in the head. On July 6, police found a gun and a black bag with her belongings at Mejia's home further linking him to the crime and on that same day he was arrested and charged in her murder.

As far as his relation to the victim, Trinity's friends believe he is an ex-boyfriend. His first adult court appearance will be Sep. 27 at 9:30 a.m.