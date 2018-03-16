17-Year-Old Shot In Back Near 40th Avenue North

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound and was found by police on 40th Avenue North.
Reports stated members of the Youth Violence Task Force heard multiple gunshots Friday afternoon.
Authorities approached a 17-year-old male victim on 40th Avenue North at Clifton Avenue. The teen immediately collapsed to the ground. He had a gunshot wound to his back.
The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police said the crime scene could not be located. Witnesses told officials the suspects may have been wearing black and white. One was described as slim and the other as heavyset. They reportedly left the scene in a 2010 black Buick.