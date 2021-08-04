178 students quarantined in Trousdale County due to COVID exposure

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly 200 students in Trousdale County were forced to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.

Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield confirmed Wednesday that a Trousdale County High School teacher reported symptoms over the weekend, leading to quarantine orders for 148 students.

Satterfield said the teacher did not come to school on Monday; however, Satterfield said, "the nurse had to begin contact tracing 48 hours prior to showing symptoms and that is the reason for the students beginning quarantined from the prior week."

The district started school back on July 29.

“For the Trousdale County High teacher, not sure if the teacher was wearing a mask as our policy is optional for staff and students. However, it is important to note that the wearing of a mask does not factor into quarantining decisions per CDC and the TN Department of Health,” the district said in a statement.

Additionally, he said 30 students at Jim Satterfield Middle School were quarantined due to exposure to a positive student case.