TBI: 18 charged in Spring Hill human trafficking operation

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 18 men have been charged in connection with a two-day human trafficking investigation in Spring Hill.

The TBI announced the arrests Monday morning, saying the suspects are accused of “seeking illicit sex from minors.”

TBI officials said the investigation began on July 8 as part of an undercover operation to fight human trafficking in Middle Tennessee. Investigators said they placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases.

The TBI said it hoped to identify victims of human trafficking, as well as potential suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are pending. Investigators said the following suspects were arrested and booked into the Maury County Jail:

Georgie George (DOB 11/26/95), Clarksville, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

TBI Georgie George

Marvin Sparkman (DOB 1/26/92), Columbia, TN: Solicitation of a Minor

TBI Marvin Sparkman

Steven McCanless (DOB 1/16/95), Culleoka, TN: Solicitation of a Minor

TBI Steven McCanless

Ketankumar Patel (DOB 4/5/68), Columbia, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

TBI Ketankumar Patel

Ivan Ashley (DOB 8/20/71), Dania, FL: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

TBI Ivan Ashley

David Christopher May (DOB 9/25/94), Fayetteville, TN: Solicitation of a Minor

TBI David Christopher May

Andrew Myung Kim (DOB 12/2/82), Franklin, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

TBI Andrew Myung Kim

Bryce Lawson (DOB 7/2/97), Charles, LA: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

TBI Bryce Lawson

Jeremiah McSpaddin (DOB 1/31/85), Spring Hill, TN: Solicitation of a Minor

TBI Jeremiah McSpaddin

Brian Mitchell (DOB 8/5/70), Thompson’s Station, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

TBI Brian Mitchell

Nabi Rahman (DOB 3/5/88), Nashville, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

TBI Nabi Rahman

Patrick Harris (DOB 4/9/89), Murfreesboro, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

TBI Patrick Harris

Matthew Brewer (DOB 2/27/74), Centerville, TN: Solicitation of a Minor

TBI Matthew Brewer

Suleiman Musa Osman (DOB 1/1/83), Chattanooga, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

TBI Suleiman Musa Osman

Juan Gabriel Hernandez Eufracio (DOB 8/29/84), Huntsville, AL: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

TBI Juan Gabriel Hernandez Eufracio

Pablo Godines Cervantes (DOB 5/17/70), Columbia, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

TBI Pablo Godines Cervantes

Haojie Wang (DOB 2/25/89), Brentwood, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

TBI Haojie Wang

Luis Diaz-Mendez (DOB 4/17/94), Baton Rouge, LA: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor