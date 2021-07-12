Watch
TBI: 18 charged in Spring Hill human trafficking operation

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 18 men have been charged in connection with a two-day human trafficking investigation in Spring Hill.

The TBI announced the arrests Monday morning, saying the suspects are accused of “seeking illicit sex from minors.”

TBI officials said the investigation began on July 8 as part of an undercover operation to fight human trafficking in Middle Tennessee. Investigators said they placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases.

The TBI said it hoped to identify victims of human trafficking, as well as potential suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are pending. Investigators said the following suspects were arrested and booked into the Maury County Jail:

  • Georgie George (DOB 11/26/95), Clarksville, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
georgie-george.png
Georgie George

  • Marvin Sparkman (DOB 1/26/92), Columbia, TN: Solicitation of a Minor
marvin-sparkman.png
Marvin Sparkman

  • Steven McCanless (DOB 1/16/95), Culleoka, TN: Solicitation of a Minor
steven-mccanless.png
Steven McCanless

  • Ketankumar Patel (DOB 4/5/68), Columbia, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
ketankumar-patel.png
Ketankumar Patel

  • Ivan Ashley (DOB 8/20/71), Dania, FL: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
ivan-ashley.png
Ivan Ashley

  • David Christopher May (DOB 9/25/94), Fayetteville, TN: Solicitation of a Minor
david-may.png
David Christopher May

  • Andrew Myung Kim (DOB 12/2/82), Franklin, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
andrew-kim.png
Andrew Myung Kim

  • Bryce Lawson (DOB 7/2/97), Charles, LA: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
bryce-lawson.png
Bryce Lawson

  • Jeremiah McSpaddin (DOB 1/31/85), Spring Hill, TN: Solicitation of a Minor
jeremiah-mcspaddin.png
Jeremiah McSpaddin

  • Brian Mitchell (DOB 8/5/70), Thompson’s Station, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
brian-mitchell.png
Brian Mitchell

  • Nabi Rahman (DOB 3/5/88), Nashville, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
nabi-rahman.png
Nabi Rahman

  • Patrick Harris (DOB 4/9/89), Murfreesboro, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
patrick-harris.png
Patrick Harris

  • Matthew Brewer (DOB 2/27/74), Centerville, TN: Solicitation of a Minor
matthew-brewer.png
Matthew Brewer

  • Suleiman Musa Osman (DOB 1/1/83), Chattanooga, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
suleiman-musa-osman.png
Suleiman Musa Osman

  • Juan Gabriel Hernandez Eufracio (DOB 8/29/84), Huntsville, AL: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
juan-gabriel-hernandez-eufracio.png
Juan Gabriel Hernandez Eufracio

  • Pablo Godines Cervantes (DOB 5/17/70), Columbia, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
pablo-cervantes.png
Pablo Godines Cervantes

  • Haojie Wang (DOB 2/25/89), Brentwood, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
haojie-wang.png
Haojie Wang

  • Luis Diaz-Mendez (DOB 4/17/94), Baton Rouge, LA: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
luis-mendez.png
Luis Diaz-Mendez

