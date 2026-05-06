18 dogs and puppies rescued from a home in McKenzie, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 18 dogs and puppies have been rescued from a home in McKenzie, Tennessee after their owner suffered from a medical condition and was unable to return home.

The dogs were rescued to Animal Rescue Corps on Tuesday and have been taken to the ARC Rescue Center outside of Nashville where they are receiving veterinary evaluations, medical treatment and meals.

At the time of rescue the dogs were all severely underweight and suffered from insect bites. Some of them have skin wounds, eye and ear infections, dermatitis and fur loss, an abscess and one has a hernia.

“This is one of those situations where compassion and urgency have to go hand in hand,” ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward said. “These dogs suddenly lost the only home they knew, and while their caretaker’s situation is tragic, our focus now is making sure each animal gets the care and stability they need so they can be adopted out to their forever homes.”

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