ATHENS, Tenn. (WTVF) — The search for endangered child Alexander Webb continues after the 18-month-old was reported missing on Monday.

Alexander has brown hair and brown eyes and is 3' tall and around 27 pounds. He may be with his non-custodial parents. On Monday, officials were looking for a 2001 Ford Explorer, with TN tag 607-BHRB.

That truck was located in Athens, but Alexander was not.

If you have any information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the McMinn Co. Sheriff at 423-745-3222.