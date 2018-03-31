18-Year-Old Arrested For Alleged Sexual Battery Of 5-Year-Old

Mostly Cloudy
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hendersonville teenager was booked into a Florida jail after he was accused of sexual battery, and the victim was reportedly a five-year-old girl.
Reports stated the alleged incident involving 18-year-old Justin Bowen, of Hendersonville, took place in Tampa, Florida.
According to records, Bowen and his parents were visiting friends recently when he was left alone with the girl.
When he left Florida, the girl told her parents what allegedly happened. He was taken back to Florida where he was being held in jail.