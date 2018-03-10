18-Year-Old 'Brutally' Beaten On Pedestrian Bridge

Fair
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police officials asked for the public's help identifying a woman who reportedly brutally attacked another woman on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.
It happened at 1:45 p.m. last Sunday. The 18-year-old victim, who was on the bridge viewing the downtown skyline, was punched and kicked multiple times.
She had to be transported by ambulance to St. Thomas Midtown Hospital for treatment. The victim said the attack was unprovoked.
Anyone recognizing the woman from surveillance photo was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.