18-year-old charged with attempted homicide in shooting of 15-year-old

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro police arrested an 18-year-old accused of shooting a 15-year-old at a hotel on Sunday.

Officers said the 15-year-old boy was found shot inside a hotel room at the Baymont Inn and Suites on Armory Drive around 11 a.m. He was flown to a hospital in Nashville where he remains in critical condition.

The victim and four other people were inside the room when the shooting happened, police said. Deshawn Wells has been charged in the shooting with attempted homicide.

Investigators said they are still trying to determine the motive of the shooting.