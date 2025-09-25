18-year-old facing indictments for allegedly trying to stab his pregnant girlfriend arrested on I-24

An 18-year-old man with six outstanding warrants was arrested Wednesday night after police say they found him with a handgun and marijuana during a traffic stop on I-24 East near Briley Parkway.

Detectives identified the suspect as Brandon Grigsby, who was wanted on multiple grand jury indictments tied to domestic violence incidents earlier this year. Two indictments stem from a May assault in which his pregnant girlfriend told police he choked and kicked her, then attempted to stab her in the stomach. She said Grigsby later fired shots into the air and threatened to shoot up the home after she forced him to leave. That case was dismissed due to witness availability.

Two additional indictments were linked to a June domestic assault in which Grigsby allegedly threw bleach into a family member’s eyes during an argument. That case was also dismissed for the same reason.

Police say Grigsby was tracked Wednesday to his mother’s home on Holland Lane, where he entered a BMW driven by a 16-year-old. Detectives with the TITANS Unit initiated a traffic stop, but the driver attempted to flee. The vehicle was disabled, and both were taken into custody.

Officers recovered about 40 grams of marijuana and an ID from a backpack in the back seat, as well as a pistol on the floorboard.

Grigsby is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of domestic assault, harassment, theft, felony weapon possession, and marijuana possession. He is being held on a $13,000 bond.

The 16-year-old driver was charged in Juvenile Court with felony evading arrest.

