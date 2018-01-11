18-Year-Old Fugitive Captured In Franklin Neighborhood

1:06 PM, Jan 11, 2018
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - An 18-year-old fugitive was arrested in a Franklin neighborhood.

Reports stated Nicholas Owens had been on the run for six weeks.

Wednesday, officers with the Franklin Police Department captured Owens after a foot pursuit through the Maplewood subdivision.

Owens had been wanted for fleeing from a vehicle during a drug investigation in November. Reports stated he also fled from the scene of a crash late Tuesday night. He allegedly evaded officers in his vehicle and on foot.

A tip to authorities Wednesday morning said Owens was at a home in the 200 block of Jeanette Place.

When officers got to the home, Owens jumped out of a window. More officials went to that area and captured Owens after they saw him jumping a backyard fence on Shadycrest Lane.

Owens was being held on a $29,500 bond with a court date scheduled for 1 p.m. on January 25.

He was charged with the following:

  • Evading arrest in a motor vehicle
  • 3 counts evading arrest on foot
  • Failure to report a crash
  • 2 counts leaving the scene of a crash
  • Driving without a license
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Failure to appear
  • Unlawful possession of a legend drug

