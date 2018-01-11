18-Year-Old Fugitive Captured In Franklin Neighborhood
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - An 18-year-old fugitive was arrested in a Franklin neighborhood.
Reports stated Nicholas Owens had been on the run for six weeks.
Wednesday, officers with the Franklin Police Department captured Owens after a foot pursuit through the Maplewood subdivision.
Owens had been wanted for fleeing from a vehicle during a drug investigation in November. Reports stated he also fled from the scene of a crash late Tuesday night. He allegedly evaded officers in his vehicle and on foot.
A tip to authorities Wednesday morning said Owens was at a home in the 200 block of Jeanette Place.
When officers got to the home, Owens jumped out of a window. More officials went to that area and captured Owens after they saw him jumping a backyard fence on Shadycrest Lane.
Owens was being held on a $29,500 bond with a court date scheduled for 1 p.m. on January 25.
He was charged with the following:
- Evading arrest in a motor vehicle
- 3 counts evading arrest on foot
- Failure to report a crash
- 2 counts leaving the scene of a crash
- Driving without a license
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Failure to appear
- Unlawful possession of a legend drug