18-year-old girl killed in shooting at after-hours club on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teenager is dead after a shooting outside of an club in South Nashville. It happened Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m.

Metro police identified the victim as 18-year-old Ashley Dominguez. She was in the back of a car when the shooting happened.

Witnesses told police a group of people got into a heated argument outside of Hunnii Pot Bar & Lounge, an after hours club on Murfreesboro Pike. That argument escalated and police say someone starting shooting at a car filled with multiple people.

The driver took off but pulled into a parking lot after realizing several of the passengers were hit. Dominguez and two other teens, both 19-year-olds, were rushed to the hospital.

The 19-year-olds were treated after being shot and released, but Dominguez was unable to recover.

Police continue to investigate the shooter involved and witnesses. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers.