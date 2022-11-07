18-year-old identified in deadly shooting on Scruggs Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials have identified the teenager who was killed in a shooting on Friday, November 4.

Daryl Quinton Shannon, 18, was shot in the parking lot of the Paddock at Grandview Apartments in the 5000 block of Scruggs Lane. Shannon was shot while he was sitting in the driver's seat of a Dodge Journey van at the complex.

Two suspects approached the van from a silver Hyundai car just before 5:00 a.m. Friday. After the exchange of gunfire, the Hyundai fled the scene to Glastonbury Woods Apartments in the 600 block of Glastonbury Road.

Police have identified one of the suspects as Brandon Waire, 20, and are continuing to investigate the identity of the second suspect.

Metro Nashville Police Department

The Hyundai was vacant when police found it. A while later, officials saw five people, including Waire, approach the Hyundai.

Waire has been charged with criminal homicide.

Police took the five individuals into the MNPD headquarters for questioning.

A 16-year-old from the group was in possession of a pistol that is believed to be the murder weapon. The 16-year-old has been charged at Juvenile Court with being an accessory after the fact of homicide, unlawful gun possession, possession of cocaine for resale and marijuana possession.

Another individual from the group, Dakiyah Childress, 19, is the owner of the Hyundai. Childress has been charged with tampering with evidence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Police say that Childress is alleged to have altered the exterior appearance of the Hyundai by removing black duck tape from the rear bumper in an effort

to prevent police from finding the vehicle.

Metro Police report that there is a potential drug motive in the shooting. No further information is available at this time.