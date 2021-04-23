18-year-old killed in Hermitage crash

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 18-year-old died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Hermitage.

Metro Nashville Police officials say Leander Collier IV was not wearing a seat belt and did shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Collier IV was the passenger in a Nissan Versa with 21-year-old Mevelyn Wyatt traveling south on Andrew Jackson Parkway at a high rate of speed. Officials say they were in the center turn lane when a Kia Spectra tried to turn left from Tyler Drive onto Andrew Jackson Parkway. The Nissan struck the Kia in the driver’s side, according to the MNPD investigation.

Wyatt, the driver of the Nissan, also was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Kia, 18-year-old Jacquelann Baker, 18, and her passenger, 18-year-old Alanna Sexton, were wearing seat belts. Their injures are not life-threatening.

The preliminary contributing factors to this fatal crash are speeding and improper passing on the part of Wyatt. The completed investigation will be staffed with the District Attorney’s Office for a determination on any charges.