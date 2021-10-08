18-year-old killed in Murfreesboro shooting; police investigating

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro police said they are investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old Thursday night.

Police said dispatch received multiple calls of gunshots in the area of 1345 Wenlon Drive around 10 p.m. They identified the victim as O’Brien Deshun Henley Jr.

Officers got to the scene and found Henley inside a pickup truck. He had been shot multiple times, police said. Henley was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Police said it’s still unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information should contact Detective Richard Presley at 629-201-5615 or email 0363@murfreesborotn.gov. You can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on the P3 app or by calling 615-893-STOP (7867).