18-year-old killed in overnight crash on Due West Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on Due West Avenue last night.

A 17-year-old driving a gray Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west on before she swerved off the roadway and hit a tree. The passenger, 18-year-old Taurus Dewayne Turrentine Jr. died following the crash.

The driver told Metro Nashville Police that she swerved because she believed she saw the headlights of another vehicle coming toward her in her lane.

The driver and Turrentine were not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. There is no evidence of impairment at the scene.

Police arrested the driver for not having a license or insurance.