18-year-old man arrested in road rage incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 18-year-old man was arrested and facing aggravated assault charges because of a road rage incident on Old Pleasant Grove Road near Cheddar’s around 11:30 this Sunday morning.

The young man exited his car and pulled out a shotgun, then started walking towards the other car where the person in the other car immediately called the police.

Officers were close by doing an Operation Safe Shopper, and they apprehended him where he was booked and sent to Wilson County Jail.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.

