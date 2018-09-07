18-Year-Old Shot In Murfreesboro; Suspect At Large

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - An 18-year-old is being treated for injuries following a shooting in Murfreesboro.

Police said they responded to North Highland Avenue and Eventide Drive around 9 a.m. Friday.

Authorities said they found the victim, 18-year-old Abanob Saad, who told officers the shooting happened at College Grove Apartments on Old Lascassas Highway. Investigators went to the crime scene to investigate.

Saad was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Officials confirmed they’re searching for a four-door black 2012 BMW with tag number 2G49K3.



Anyone with any information has been urged to call Criminal Investigations at 615-893-2717 or Murfreesboro Police Dispatch at 615-893-1311.